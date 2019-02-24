Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Contrasting side by side

Both Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy Inc. 56.30M 2.44 70.29M -1.30 0.00 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 63.24M 2.56 8.10M -0.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Lilis Energy Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lilis Energy Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy Inc. -124.85% 391.2% -20.7% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation -12.81% -14.7% -5.4%

Liquidity

Lilis Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Lilis Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lilis Energy Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49% and 92.6%. Lilis Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.3% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lilis Energy Inc. -2.91% -34.64% -61.17% -60.86% -56.04% -60.86% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation -2.91% -3.25% 5.58% 9.8% 34.62% 28.32%

For the past year Lilis Energy Inc. has -60.86% weaker performance while Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has 28.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Lilis Energy Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.