Lionstone Capital Management Decreased Its Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Stake by $2.73 Million; Stock Declined; As Prologis (PLD) Market Value Declined, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Upped by $7.89 Million Its Holding

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 17.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 117,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 802,086 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.37 million, up from 684,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $71.62. About 1.58M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 22.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 69,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 239,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.41M, down from 308,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 1.32M shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has declined 18.94% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 782 shares to 101,494 shares, valued at $43.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 4,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,109 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 20 investors sold FNF shares while 120 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 221.69 million shares or 0.18% less from 222.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $244.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,130 shares to 35,330 shares, valued at $16.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.