Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia Technologies Inc. 3.95M 75.54 35.24M -2.25 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.17M 44.69 111.46M -3.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia Technologies Inc. -892.15% 0% 0% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2,155.90% -132.5% -44.6%

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Liquidia Technologies Inc. Its rival Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $13.5, with potential upside of 88.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Liquidia Technologies Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.8% and 82.6%. About 13.9% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.9% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.18% 19.36% 17.66% 0% 0% 101.08% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.11% -11.05% -31.2% -36.88% -61.02% -61.56%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.