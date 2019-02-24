LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) Reaches $54.34 High on Feb, 24; Poage Bankshares (PBSK) Has 1.25 Sentiment

The stock of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) reached all time high today, Feb, 24 and still has $58.69 target or 8.00% above today’s $54.34 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.71B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $58.69 PT is reached, the company will be worth $296.48M more. The stock increased 5.09% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 989,691 shares traded. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has risen 68.20% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.20% the S&P500.

Poage Bankshares Inc (PBSK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. It’s down -2.75, from 4 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 10 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 8 sold and reduced their equity positions in Poage Bankshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 484,562 shares, down from 1.36 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Poage Bankshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 8.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. The firm offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people marketing that allows clients to better connect with the brands and products they love. It has a 3.91 P/E ratio. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience.

The stock increased 4.59% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 7,676 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Poage Bankshares, Inc. (PBSK) has risen 39.45% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.45% the S&P500.

Poage Bankshares, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding firm for Town Square Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company has market cap of $. The firm accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, NOW and demand accounts, business checking accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and retirement accounts. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans comprising new and used automobile and truck loans, recreational vehicle loans, and personal loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans; and construction and land loans.

