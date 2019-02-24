LKQ Corporation (LKQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LKQ Corporation 11.34B 0.77 570.45M 1.58 16.19 VOXX International Corporation 461.60M 0.26 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LKQ Corporation and VOXX International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LKQ Corporation and VOXX International Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LKQ Corporation 5.03% 12.5% 5.4% VOXX International Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

LKQ Corporation’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, VOXX International Corporation’s 78.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LKQ Corporation. Its rival VOXX International Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 1.6 respectively. VOXX International Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LKQ Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for LKQ Corporation and VOXX International Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LKQ Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 VOXX International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

LKQ Corporation’s upside potential is 28.06% at a $35 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both LKQ Corporation and VOXX International Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 63.8% respectively. About 0.4% of LKQ Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are VOXX International Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LKQ Corporation -7.94% -9.72% -22.82% -21.64% -35.52% -36.98% VOXX International Corporation -11.75% -13.48% -18.72% -20.18% -22.96% -20.89%

For the past year VOXX International Corporation has weaker performance than LKQ Corporation

Summary

LKQ Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors VOXX International Corporation.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.