LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) Contrasting side by side

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 18.20M -0.66 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 53.60M -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% -167.4% -132.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Vital Therapies Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vital Therapies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Vital Therapies Inc.’s potential upside is 1,440.28% and its consensus price target is $3.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.4% and 20.6% respectively. 5.6% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -4.58% 19.14% 0% 0% 0% 30.43% Vital Therapies Inc. -14.66% -22.53% -96.12% -94.88% -94.6% -95.46%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Vital Therapies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.