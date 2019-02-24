Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Lowered By $12.35 Million Its American Intl Grp (AIG) Holding; Flippin Bruce & Porter Boosted By $364,296 Its Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Holding

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) stake by 3.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc acquired 4,236 shares as Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN)’s stock declined 16.33%. The Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 141,636 shares with $12.28M value, up from 137,400 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc Shs now has $35.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.79. About 2.58 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased American Intl Grp Inc (AIG) stake by 70.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 233,083 shares as American Intl Grp Inc (AIG)’s stock declined 28.85%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 97,575 shares with $5.20 million value, down from 330,658 last quarter. American Intl Grp Inc now has $37.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 4.93M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG Q4 hurt by market decline, catastrophes, loss reserve development – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why American International Group, CenturyLink, and Six Flags Entertainment Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Appoints Global Head of Accident & Health – Business Wire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “13 Stocks To Watch For February 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Profund Advisors Limited holds 0.04% or 19,125 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 29,210 shares or 0% of the stock. Macroview Inv Lc accumulated 0.01% or 33 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Co has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Skba Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2.42% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Amp Capital Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 182,527 shares. Strategic Ltd holds 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 6,408 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 91 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 3.55M shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,199 shares. Harvest Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Among 8 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. American International Gr had 11 analyst reports since November 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Friday, February 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, December 6. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, November 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Compass Point given on Friday, February 15. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, November 7.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Servicemaster Global Holding (NYSE:SERV) stake by 14,875 shares to 508,243 valued at $31.53 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) stake by 55,090 shares and now owns 690,709 shares. Mimecast Ltd was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Eaton had 11 analyst reports since September 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 31. Citigroup maintained the shares of ETN in report on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Friday, September 21. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 31 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 31. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, January 7 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, November 1.

More news for Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Eaton +2% after Q4 beat, positive guidance – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Eaton agrees to acquire controlling interest in Ulusoy Elektrik – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 01, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Savant Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Haverford Financial Svcs holds 2,827 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 29.22M shares. Moreover, Wms Ptnrs has 0.04% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 4,066 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 31,138 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 467 shares. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 356,785 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 820,208 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 80,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Johnson Financial Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hays Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested 0.19% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Holderness Investments reported 9,968 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 2.70 million shares in its portfolio. 213 were reported by Farmers & Merchants.