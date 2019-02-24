Lourd Capital Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.25 Million; Autozone (AZO) Market Value Rose While Pnc Financial Services Group Upped by $5.19 Million Its Holding

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 57.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 6,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,261 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.16 million, up from 11,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $911.66. About 240,249 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 26.13% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO)

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 5,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,874 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.77M, down from 75,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sp; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 16/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: Saudi crown prince is said to plan meetings in U.S. with Apple, Google

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $97.15 million activity. 590 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares with value of $524,286 were sold by HURTADO DOMINGO. $11.75 million worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was sold by GILES WILLIAM T on Thursday, December 6. On Friday, November 2 the insider Halsell Rodney C. sold $4.05 million. $14.67M worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was sold by Graves William W. 3,000 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares with value of $2.65M were sold by MCKENNA WILLIAM ANDREW. On Friday, December 7 the insider Hackney William R. sold $4.96 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold AZO shares while 183 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 3.88% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Serv Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 1,762 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,900 shares. Exchange Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 15 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.3% or 2.03M shares. Truepoint has 300 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De has 160,025 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.06% or 308,702 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.06% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,177 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 100,553 shares or 0% of the stock. Shufro Rose Ltd Com reported 0.92% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Raymond James And Associate invested in 8,717 shares. Burney has invested 0.78% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bain Capital Public Equity Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.47% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $105.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 161,350 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $13.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 30,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,923 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Lourd Capital Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 14,500 shares to 53,520 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.