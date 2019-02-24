Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Gradient Investments Lowered Position by $11.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lowered Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $721,440

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 97.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 100,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $329,000, down from 103,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $106.27. About 2.73 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 4,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 94,754 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.85 million, down from 99,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.17. About 3.07 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 81,568 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $33.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $923,235 activity. ROGERS BRIAN C also bought $880,200 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, November 23.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $642.36 million for 33.21 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fagan Assocs Incorporated invested in 2.99% or 63,210 shares. Leavell Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 31,847 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Llc Pa invested in 0.07% or 7,067 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 37,987 shares. Verity And Verity Lc owns 55,757 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. 10,419 are held by Jlb & Associate. Crestwood Gp Llc accumulated 0.04% or 5,226 shares. Nomura owns 19,723 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 177,409 shares stake. Signature Mngmt Incorporated reported 5,241 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 17,138 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). M Secs reported 0.21% stake. Greenwood Associates Limited Liability Corp owns 61,859 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,926 shares to 66,074 shares, valued at $17.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).