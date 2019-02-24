Lynch & Associates Has Boosted Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Upped Holding in Praxair (PX) as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Praxair Inc (PX) by 25.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 271,749 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $216.91M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Praxair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock 100.00% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PX News: 09/05/2018 – Praxair Named Top 20 of Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List™ for 2018; 12/04/2018 – CVC, MESSER, CARLYLE, ONEX, BLACKSTONE, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CHOSEN FOR SECOND ROUND OF BIDS FOR LINDE, PRAXAIR DIVESTITURES; 25/04/2018 – Linde to Squeeze out Minority Investors if Praxair Merger Proceeds; 03/04/2018 – Praxair Receives 2018 Silver Class Distinction from RobecoSAM; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS SET AUG 9 DEADLINE FOR DECISION ON LINDE, PRAXAIR MERGER AFTER LIFTING SUSPENSION OF PROCEEDINGS; 27/04/2018 – PROPOSED COMBINATION BETWEEN PRAXAIR, & LINDE AG GETS CFIUS CLE; 04/05/2018 – LINDE: PRAXAIR REGULATORY CONDITIONS IN CANADA SATISFIED; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Praxair Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2018

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 10.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 10,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 104,037 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.66 million, up from 93,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.25. About 7.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 24,085 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $219.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 1.44M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Lynch & Associates, which manages about $302.80 million and $296.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,700 shares to 35,607 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,300 shares, and cut its stake in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 53 insider sales for $352.98 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 10,000 shares worth $927,424. Taylor David S sold $2.78 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. The insider Keith R. Alexandra sold $131,509. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million.

