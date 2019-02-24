Manhattan Corporation Limited (MHC) Is Yet to See Trading Action on Feb 24

Shares of Manhattan Corporation Limited (ASX:MHC) closed at 0.004 yesterday. Manhattan Corporation Limited currently has a total float of 741.25M shares and on average sees 2.69 million shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 0.003 and high of 0.038.

S&P/ASX 200: Directing Asian Economy Growth

CG Watch has recently named Australia as one of the Asian nations with the best corporate governance, which is essential in carrying out national economic growth prospects. The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is the perfect reflection of Australia’s thriving national economy.

It includes companies with perfect liquidity like Manhattan Corporation Limited. The ASX is one of Asia’s leading stock exchanges. As of 2014, it has a market capitalization of A$1.60 trillion with over 2,000 companies listed on it. Its benchmark index is the S&P/ASX 200, which weighs its top 200 stocks on a free-float market capitalization basis.

About the S&P/ASX 200

The S&P/ASX 200 was launched in April 2000, starting at 3,133.30 points. Regardless, it continues from the history of the previous Australian benchmark index, All Ordinaries, which was founded in January 1980. Consequently, the S&P/ASX 200 holds an all-time low of 1,358.50 points, which was recorded in November 1992; and an all-time high of 6,828.70 points, which was posted in November 2007.

The S&P/ASX 200 first touched the 6,000 mark in February 2007 as investors began resorting to safe-haven markets such as the ASX with the looming threat of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. An ability to transform assets into cash as in case of Manhattan Corporation Limited was highly appreciated by nervous traders. Australia has always been an ideal market for investors because of its low interest rates and compelling corporate governance. Having low interest rates means that investors can better access capital through loans.

S&P/ASX 200 Composition

The components of the S&P/ASX 200 are reviewed by the Index Committee four times a year, particularly every 16th of March, June, September, and December. The Index Committee is a panel with five members that reviews the companies listed on the ASX, the 200 most active of which are then included in the S&P/ASX 200. Sometimes, depending on several factors such as market capitalization, liquidity, among others, less than 200 companies make it to the S&P/ASX 200. And this is the double reason to be proud for such companies as Manhattan Corporation Limited.

In the latest review of the S&P/ASX 200, the Index Committee had dropped six companies and had added six new companies on the coveted index.

As a free-float, market-capitalization-weighted index, the S&P/ASX 200 is quarterly adjusted with respect to the stock prices of frequently traded stocks. This means that stocks held by the government, venture capitalists, and the likes are not reviewed by the Index Committee.

The S&P/ASX 200 has various sectors with the financial sector being the largest as it makes up roughly 40% of the index. It makes up almost 80% of the overall market capitalization in Australia. Representing the top 200 stocks on the ASX, the S&P/ASX 200 is a reliable indicator of the Australian economy.

Needless to point out, investing in the ASX is worth considering. With a cheap borrowing environment complemented by a hot equity market, investors can realize their long-term goals by investing in Australia. At a time when the Asian economy is immensely growing, it is just right to bet on Australia’s growth.

More notable recent Manhattan Corporation Limited (ASX:MHC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Immutep to Present Interim Results from TACTI-mel Clinical Trial in Global Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on May 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Immutep’s LAG-3 Immunostimulant Product Candidate, Efti, Receives IND Approval From U.S. FDA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Immutep Enters Into Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement With Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Manhattan Corporation Limited (ASX:MHC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dr. FrÃ©dÃ©ric Triebel Presented at the World Immunotherapy Congress 2017 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LAG-3Ig (IMP321) Demonstrates Positive Safety and Efficacy Qualities in Breast Cancer Clinical Trial – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2017.

Manhattan Corporation Limited explores, evaluates, and develops mineral projects in Australia. The company has market cap of $2.97 million. It primarily explores for uranium. It currently has negative earnings. The company's flagship project is the Ponton project that covers approximately 520 square kilometers of exploration tenements underlain by tertiary palaeochannels located in the Gunbarrel Basin, Western Australia.