Manpowergroup (MAN) Share Price Declined While Paragon Capital Management LTD Decreased by $951,065 Its Position; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Lowered Stake in Agco (AGCO) as Stock Declined

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 45.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold 11,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,601 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17M, down from 24,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 360,583 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 41.69% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV 8.6%; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41, EST. $2.33; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction; 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – CURRENT YEAR QUARTER INCLUDED RESTRUCTURING COSTS WHICH REDUCED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 27 CENTS; 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REVENUES INCREASED 5% AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED 20% IN QTR

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 4.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 324,424 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.72M, down from 338,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $66.95. About 335,319 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has declined 22.53% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $941.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 417,580 shares to 505,580 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $653,965 activity. Another trade for 3,300 shares valued at $214,500 was made by Smith Lucinda B on Wednesday, February 13.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $1.59 million activity. SWAN MARA E also sold $1.05 million worth of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) shares. 7,403 shares valued at $575,509 were sold by WALTER JOHN R on Thursday, November 15. The insider BUCHBAND RICHARD sold $288,614.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $117.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 2,892 shares to 60,413 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

