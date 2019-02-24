Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 6.05B 2.37 1.10B 0.76 20.26 Apache Corporation 7.20B 1.77 877.00M 2.58 12.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Marathon Oil Corporation and Apache Corporation. Apache Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Oil Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Marathon Oil Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 18.18% 5.7% 3.1% Apache Corporation 12.18% 11.6% 4%

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Oil Corporation has a 2.43 beta, while its volatility is 143.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Apache Corporation’s 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marathon Oil Corporation. Its rival Apache Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Marathon Oil Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Apache Corporation.

Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.2 per share which is subject to 1.2% dividend yield. Apache Corporation also pays out annual dividends at $1 per share and at a 3% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

Marathon Oil Corporation and Apache Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 3 6 2.67 Apache Corporation 2 4 2 2.25

$23.5 is Marathon Oil Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 39.14%. On the other hand, Apache Corporation’s potential upside is 24.62% and its consensus target price is $41.71. The results provided earlier shows that Marathon Oil Corporation appears more favorable than Apache Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.9% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.5% of Apache Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.26% are Marathon Oil Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Apache Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation -8.33% -17.34% -24.82% -28.74% 3.8% -9.63% Apache Corporation -11.02% -17.32% -27.82% -29.91% -23.06% -25.96%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Apache Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 17 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats Apache Corporation.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.