Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) Market Valuation Rose, Icm Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.28 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 56,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,635 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.09M, down from 62,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 16.18 million shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things

Icm Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 22.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc sold 91,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 320,556 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.74 million, down from 411,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 1.01M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 38.50% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34,102 shares to 48,551 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Put) by 271,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,500 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold KTOS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 75.61 million shares or 1.42% more from 74.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock owns 9.58M shares. Capital Invsts has invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.92% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Granite Investment Lc reported 1.26M shares. Century Cos owns 770,110 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited holds 36,243 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suffolk Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Lc reported 20,300 shares stake. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 33,163 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech accumulated 15,658 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl invested in 0% or 11,709 shares. Paw Corp owns 150,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Manufacturers Life Com The holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 58,878 shares. Fincl Architects Inc stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Icm Asset Management Inc, which manages about $143.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30,773 shares to 57,545 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.