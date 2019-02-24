Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. N/A 11713.67 15.08M -1.28 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 1.85M 29.51 21.18M -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Evogene Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -662.2% -295.8% Evogene Ltd. -1,144.86% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Evogene Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 0%. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. 2.12% -7.92% -12.71% -13.24% 140.33% 83.93% Evogene Ltd. -9.73% -9.38% -13.43% -19.44% -45.02% -24.43%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 83.93% stronger performance while Evogene Ltd. has -24.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics Inc. beats Evogene Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.