MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Reaches $238.97 High on Feb, 24; Hennessy Advisors (HNNA)’s Sentiment Is 0.77

Hennessy Advisors Inc (HNNA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.53, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 10 funds opened new and increased positions, while 13 sold and reduced their stock positions in Hennessy Advisors Inc. The funds in our database now own: 1.30 million shares, down from 1.37 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Hennessy Advisors Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

The stock of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) reached all time high today, Feb, 24 and still has $255.70 target or 7.00% above today’s $238.97 share price. This indicates more upside for the $8.98 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $255.70 PT is reached, the company will be worth $628.88M more. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $238.97. About 224,599 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 15.75% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia

The stock increased 1.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 11,807 shares traded. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) has declined 35.49% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.49% the S&P500. Some Historical HNNA News: 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 01/05/2018 – Syska Hennessy Wins ACEC ‘Grand Award’ for Work on Lotte World Tower in Seoul; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors 2Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Olympic Steel; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $82.35 million. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. It has a 5.3 P/E ratio. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds.

More notable recent Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings of $0.39 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Peter Lynch Screens Identify Opportunities for 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “50% Margin Of Safety With Micro-Cap Hennessy Advisors – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hennessy Advisors to acquire the BP Capital TwinLine Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2018.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. for 40,474 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 190,642 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Osmium Partners Llc has 0.67% invested in the company for 55,788 shares. The New York-based Weber Alan W has invested 0.16% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 160,418 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $29,883 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 35.94 million shares or 4.56% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 145,637 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.42% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 98,551 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0.03% or 28,104 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 1,972 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ellington Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,700 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). 2,385 were reported by Campbell Newman Asset. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 8,624 shares. Shelton Capital owns 2,724 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 414,014 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 48,461 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.28% or 123,740 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 6,547 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,446 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for January 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MarketAxess Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – MDYG, LDOS, LII, MKTX – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MarketAxess (MKTX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.98 billion. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. It has a 52.29 P/E ratio. The firm through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis.

Among 2 analysts covering MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MarketAxess Holdings had 2 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel.