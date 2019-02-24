Martin Currie LTD Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $863,788; Gagnon Advisors Has Cut Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding by $2.16 Million as Stock Declined

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 28.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 108,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 277,231 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.58M, down from 385,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 15.57M shares traded or 98.52% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has risen 0.87% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX)

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 5,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 894,887 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $147.44M, up from 889,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 16.18M shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard

More recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WPX Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “WPX Energy to cut 2019 capex by 23%; unveils $200M-plus in asset sales – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for WPX Energy, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, MobileIron, Arrow Electronics, and Abeona Therapeutics â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $630 activity. $646 worth of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) shares were bought by Gaspar Clay M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold WPX shares while 109 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 384.07 million shares or 0.78% more from 381.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 25,992 shares. Cardinal Mngmt Ct accumulated 328,627 shares. Canal has 31,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 685,458 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt LP owns 4.33M shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Incorporated holds 15,040 shares. Smithfield Company has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 140 shares. 1.77M were reported by Principal Finance. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 47,130 shares. First Tru Advsr LP holds 42,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested in 3,634 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 878,674 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 119,570 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 107,000 are held by Jefferies Gru.