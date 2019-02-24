Martingale Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its State Bank Finl (STBZ) Position by $891,600 as Valuation Declined; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Increased Its Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) as Shares Declined

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) by 18.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.13M, up from 66,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 2.11 million shares traded or 5.36% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 53.09% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in State Bank Finl Corp (STBZ) by 21.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 29,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,427 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.21M, down from 136,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in State Bank Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $814.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 1.54 million shares traded or 205.92% up from the average. State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ) has declined 21.27% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical STBZ News: 18/05/2018 – Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Cadence Bancorporation Merger with State Bank Financial Corporation (Transcript); 13/05/2018 – Three State Bank Directors Will Join the Bd of Cadence and of Cadence Bank; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates State Bank Financial Corp. Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – STATE BANK FINANCIAL CORP – BEGAN 2018 WITH A 43% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Comments on Cadence Bancorporation’s Merger with State Bank Financial Corporation; 13/05/2018 – Cadence Banc, State Bank Fincl Corp Merger Agreement a Stk-for-Stk Transaction; 21/04/2018 – Atlantic Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 22/03/2018 – State Bank Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – CIBC’S KRAMER ENDS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL CONFERENCE

More notable recent State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – December 31, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cadence Bancorporation Announces Update to Merger with State Bank Financial Corporation – Business Wire” published on December 24, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Cadence Bancorporation Announces Merger With State Bank Financial Corporation, Creating a Leading Commercial Lending Franchise – Business Wire” on May 13, 2018. More interesting news about State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Who were Wall Street’s biggest dealmakers of 2018? Here’s the tally. – Houston Business Journal” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta’s State Bank to merge with Houston’s Cadence in $1.4B deal – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: May 14, 2018.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $8.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 172,913 shares to 174,516 shares, valued at $29.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Citizens Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 52,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Michael Kors Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:KORS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold STBZ shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 26.06 million shares or 2.54% less from 26.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ). Dupont Mgmt Corp has invested 0.04% in State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ). Howe Rusling holds 0% or 90 shares. The New York-based Rothschild And Communications Asset Us Inc has invested 0.04% in State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company has 45,935 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Investment Serv Wi reported 31,096 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 21,056 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ). D E Shaw & reported 395,683 shares stake. Rmb Management Ltd Llc accumulated 100,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 61,285 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur has 2,601 shares. Phocas Fincl invested 1.09% in State Bank Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STBZ). 1.88 million are owned by Franklin. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 14,300 shares.

Since December 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $235,617 activity.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hain Celestial announces management shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Lower on Global Growth Slow-Down Fears; Wall Street Mulls Earnings, Jobless Data – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hain Celestial Group Inc. Stock Was Down 15%: Here’s What Investors Need To Know – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TELL, HAIN, PDFS – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Hain Celestial (HAIN) Down 14.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 08, 2018.