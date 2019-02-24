Mastec (MTZ) Holder Southport Management Has Lowered Position; Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) Shares Rose While Voya Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $14.80 Million

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 62.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $447,000, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 605,171 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 10.83% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 30.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 155,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 357,101 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.93M, down from 512,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 31.61 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 01/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS TO EASE ACCESS TO COSTLY CHOLESTEROL DRUG; 08/03/2018 – National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group: Cigna/Express Scripts Deal Heightens Salience of Gottlieb Comments Regarding PBMs and “Ri; 09/03/2018 – Express Scripts: Cigna Entered Commitment for $26.7B Bridge Loan Facility for Deal Financing; 08/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts in Major Health Care Deal; 16/05/2018 – ESRX SAYS TIM WENTWORTH WILL BE PRESIDENT, EXPRESS SCRIPTS UNIT; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Express Scripts targets new migraine drugs; Takeda edges closer to a deal for Shire; 02/05/2018 – Express Scripts 1Q EPS $1.10; 23/04/2018 – DJ Express Scripts Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRX); 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, ASSUMED EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEBT AND NEW DEBT ISSUANCE

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $48.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 25,134 shares to 62,264 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 0.4% or 42,844 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Colrain Capital reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Cornerstone Advisors holds 35,000 shares. Brookstone holds 2,281 shares. S Muoio & owns 47,000 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. 12,641 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Ltd. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 2,725 shares. Davidson reported 148,600 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. 39,243 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Graham Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 37,859 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 616 shares. Ameritas Invest reported 0.09% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). State Common Retirement Fund has 2.01 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 148.78% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $78.74 million for 10.93 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.93% negative EPS growth.

