Mastercard Incorporated (MA) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Comparing side by side

Both Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard Incorporated 14.95B 15.32 5.86B 5.67 34.92 OneMain Holdings Inc. 2.32B 1.98 447.00M 2.93 9.10

In table 1 we can see Mastercard Incorporated and OneMain Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. OneMain Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Mastercard Incorporated. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Mastercard Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than OneMain Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard Incorporated 39.20% 93.4% 23% OneMain Holdings Inc. 19.27% 9.2% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Mastercard Incorporated is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.18. From a competition point of view, OneMain Holdings Inc. has a 2.61 beta which is 161.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Mastercard Incorporated pay is $1.08 per share with a dividend yield of 0.49%. No dividend is paid out by OneMain Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mastercard Incorporated and OneMain Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard Incorporated 0 1 7 2.88 OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$236.57 is Mastercard Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78% of Mastercard Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.9% of OneMain Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Mastercard Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, OneMain Holdings Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mastercard Incorporated -1.5% -4.89% -6.43% -0.22% 32.53% 30.85% OneMain Holdings Inc. -8.81% -12.98% -24.54% -19.71% 0.98% 2.69%

For the past year Mastercard Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than OneMain Holdings Inc.

Summary

Mastercard Incorporated beats OneMain Holdings Inc. on 16 of the 15 factors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.