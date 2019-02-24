Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) Shareholder Focused Investors Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Colgate Palmolive (CL) Market Value Declined, Ls Investment Advisors Upped Holding by $325,380

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 5.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,736 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.87M, up from 82,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.9. About 4.03M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) by 0.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 730,200 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $122.16 million, down from 732,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.17. About 3.07 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rfg Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Company, Alabama-based fund reported 7,556 shares. & Investment Mngmt Grp Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,576 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 113,378 shares. Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Delaware reported 1,616 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.27% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 50,438 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.27% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 364,025 shares. Palo Cap holds 2,760 shares. Captrust Advsr has 0.23% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 30,181 shares. Ims Mngmt stated it has 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 73,530 were accumulated by Bancorp Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 100,311 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc accumulated 0.06% or 1,316 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa holds 0.18% or 7,661 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15 shares.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $63.19 million activity. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62 million. Henry Daniel also sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 6. DeBiase Francesca A. had sold 15,136 shares worth $2.67 million on Wednesday, October 24. MCKENNA ANDREW J also sold $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, January 31. Gibbs Robert Lane also sold $3.99M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bartlett And Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 76,055 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.17% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.3% or 123,271 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 549,053 shares. 748,871 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mgmt. 403,999 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Leisure Capital Management invested in 6,336 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 6,163 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 1.16M shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Bailard owns 68,633 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department holds 17,220 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division stated it has 14,067 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Aristotle Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 26,900 are held by Atwood Palmer Inc.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,457 shares to 4,127 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 37,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,684 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).