Mckinley Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Ares Cap (ARCC) as Shares Declined; Advisors Capital Management Boosted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 8.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 5,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 66,309 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.09M, up from 60,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.17. About 3.07 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 5.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 31,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 614,592 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.57 million, up from 582,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 2.40M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 0.12% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Inc reported 12,880 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.42% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price has invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 0.66% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 249,290 shares. Monarch Cap stated it has 53,985 shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. Monroe Bancorp & Tru Mi holds 0.42% or 8,147 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd has invested 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Portland Glob Lc reported 9,747 shares stake. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Landscape Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,355 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 173,595 shares. S&Co Incorporated stated it has 10,245 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company holds 0.24% or 167,503 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.19% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5.89 million shares.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $63.19 million activity. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. The insider Borden Ian Frederick sold $849,666. On Thursday, January 31 Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 22,036 shares. Shares for $13.62M were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. 1,328 shares were sold by Hoovel Catherine A., worth $233,662. 3,036 shares were sold by Henry Daniel, worth $537,767.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 38,618 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $17.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 28,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,933 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 12,681 shares to 483,990 shares, valued at $35.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 8,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,725 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold ARCC shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 151.76 million shares or 4.13% less from 158.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank holds 943,702 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh accumulated 201,028 shares. Ares Management Ltd Liability reported 2.38 million shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has 79,739 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com holds 146 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Blackrock Inc owns 1.01M shares. Whittier Communication Of Nevada Inc, Nevada-based fund reported 6,450 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 1.27M shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 51,455 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability reported 157,580 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).