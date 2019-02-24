Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lifted Position; As Sap Se (SAP) Market Valuation Declined, Soroban Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Position by $85.74 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 12.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 702,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.76M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $585.44M, down from 5.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $108.32. About 337,127 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has declined 9.36% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/03/2018 – ESKOM TO UNDERTAKE OWN INVESTIGATION ON SAP CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 25/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 08/05/2018 – Onapsis Launches New Functionality to Lock Down SAP Systems; 06/03/2018 – SAP Expands User Experience Across All-Analytics Platform; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 26/03/2018 – Visual BI Announces Their Next Batch of Training Sessions for SAP Lumira 2.1 at Dallas, TX; 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems; 30/05/2018 – BlackLine And Hershey To Present In Roundtable At Sapphire Now®; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ESKOM SAYS TO INVESTIGATE THE CONTRACT WITH GERMAN SOFTWARE MAKER SAP TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH THE COMPANY’S PROCEDURES AND POLICIES

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 2.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 8,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,042 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.51M, up from 296,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 400,502 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 9.82% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 03/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA NHMRC CLINICAL TRIALS CENTRE PARTNERS WITH MEDIDATA; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 32,317 shares to 93,514 shares, valued at $17.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 643,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.30 million activity. $137,164 worth of stock was sold by TAYLOR ROBERT on Monday, January 7. 10,000 shares were sold by Bergmann Rouven, worth $790,000 on Monday, December 3. 7,030 Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) shares with value of $487,881 were sold by Otner Michael I..

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: "7 reasons why smart companies Amazon, Nike, Target are doing M&A – Mergers & Acquisitions" on February 22, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MDSO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 63.90 million shares or 1.12% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 575,771 shares. 7,839 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 678 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company reported 36,593 shares. Moreover, United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 15,588 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 33,571 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Sei Investments Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 62,193 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 13,900 shares in its portfolio. 139,761 are held by Price T Rowe Md. Ftb Advsr has invested 0.02% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Whetstone Cap Advsrs Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 66,888 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated owns 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 416 shares.