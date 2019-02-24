MediumProject (MPRO) registered -9.00% decline in 24 hours

It was bad day for MediumProject (MPRO), as it declined by $-0.001890432 or -9.00%, touching $0.019114368. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that MediumProject (MPRO) is looking for the $0.0210258048 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.0489824647299535. The highest price was $0.0210048 and lowest of $0.0171819264 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0210048. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, MediumProject (MPRO) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days MPRO is down -30.75% from $0.0276. It traded at $0.03143 200 days ago. It has 250,000 coins in circulation. It was founded on 10/06/2016. The Crypto MPRO has PoW proof type and operates under PoS algorithm.

MediumPoject is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that allows fast and cheap transactions across the Globe.