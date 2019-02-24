MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Comparison side by side

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 2.94M 44.48 13.91M -0.51 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 20.91M -0.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediWound Ltd. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MediWound Ltd. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. -473.13% -403.7% -35.9% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15.1%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.01 beta means MediWound Ltd.’s volatility is 101.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.89 which is 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 5.5 and 5.2. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 64.6 and 64.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is $29, which is potential 252.80% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.8% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 61.8% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.7% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -9.88% -10.19% -22.39% -21.8% 9.47% 16.85% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -16.21% -32.62% -17.24% -10.92% 155.68% 133%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has weaker performance than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats MediWound Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.