MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 2.94M 44.48 13.91M -0.51 0.00 Amgen Inc. 23.75B 4.91 8.39B 12.13 16.01

Demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Amgen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MediWound Ltd. and Amgen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. -473.13% -403.7% -35.9% Amgen Inc. 35.33% 12.6% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

MediWound Ltd.’s current beta is -0.01 and it happens to be 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amgen Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.5 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amgen Inc. are 3.1 and 2.8 respectively. MediWound Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amgen Inc.

Dividends

Amgen Inc. offers an annual dividend of $5.28 per share, bundled with 2.85% dividend yield. MediWound Ltd. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Amgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Amgen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Amgen Inc. is $215, which is potential 14.67% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and Amgen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.8% and 79.9%. MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 41.5%. Competitively, Amgen Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -9.88% -10.19% -22.39% -21.8% 9.47% 16.85% Amgen Inc. -6.8% -1.79% -4.15% 5.14% 11.57% 11.61%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has stronger performance than Amgen Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Amgen Inc. beats MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound; AMJEVITA to treat psoriatic arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis; ABP 215 for biosimilar candidates; and ABP 980 to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive early breast cancer. The companyÂ’s marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant-methionyl human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Array BioPharma Inc.; Syngene International Limited; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.