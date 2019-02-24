Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted By $996,780 Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake; PPG Industries (PPG) Sentiment Is 0.77

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 13.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 8,980 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 73,379 shares with $8.17 million value, up from 64,399 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $49.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $119.87. About 1.29 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 5.82% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500.

PPG Industries Inc (PPG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 233 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 304 cut down and sold their stakes in PPG Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 182.20 million shares, up from 181.01 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding PPG Industries Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 258 Increased: 158 New Position: 75.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $26.73 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 20.36 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Trian Fund Management L.P. holds 4.37% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. for 4.14 million shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 723,736 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. has 2.74% invested in the company for 347,079 shares. The California-based Aristotle Capital Management Llc has invested 2.23% in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 579,668 shares.

The stock increased 1.19% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 920,568 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has declined 10.89% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Begins Extensive Review of Cost Structure; 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 27/04/2018 – PPG APPROVES BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Has Identified Certain Inadvertent Errors With Respect to the Qtr Ended March 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights GoDaddy, BLACKLINE INC, Columbia Property Trust, Viacom, PPG Industries, and Talend SA â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Foundation Invests $45000 in 8 Alabama Organizations – Business Wire” published on February 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Introduces PPG HI-TEMP 900 Coating for New-Build, Shop Applications – Business Wire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Crainsdetroit.com and their article: “Paint supplier PPG to close Livonia plant, cut 46 jobs – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 9,210 shares to 13,977 valued at $540,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) stake by 6,480 shares and now owns 8,780 shares. Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Crown Castle Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Crown Castle to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2019 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Owens-Illinois, Crown Castle International, Energy Recovery, Genesco, Photronics, and MSC Industrial Direct â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 1 sale for $479,434 activity. $279,310 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was sold by GARRISON ROBERT E II. Melone Anthony J. bought $580,610 worth of stock. Another trade for 350 shares valued at $41,283 was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR. The insider CHRISTY LANGENFELD CYNTHIA K bought 900 shares worth $95,568.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold CCI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 377.74 million shares or 1.71% less from 384.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Appleton Prns Ma reported 19,206 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 386,781 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt Inc has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Services Automobile Association owns 0.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 149,493 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 136,058 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Management holds 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 26 shares. Smithfield Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,389 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department invested in 9 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.91M were accumulated by Macquarie Limited. 365,348 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Adage Prns Group Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 36,050 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt reported 585,267 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 170 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.31% or 152,428 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 4 analyst reports since October 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, December 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Macquarie Research. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, January 14 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 19 with “Equal-Weight”.