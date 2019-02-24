MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Comparing side by side

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc N/A 0.00 72.78M -2.70 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 75.94M -3.03 0.00

Demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% 0% 0% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -40.4%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.2% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares and 93.2% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -7.85% -6.25% 3.41% -17% 0% -17% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. -3.93% -15.37% -20.73% -45.14% -34.17% -39.44%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc was less bearish than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.