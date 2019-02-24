Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) to pay $0.16 on Mar 14, 2019; SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Had 6 Bulls

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MLCO) is expected to pay $0.16 on Mar 14, 2019. (NASDAQ:MLCO) shareholders before Mar 1, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd’s current price of $23.72 translates into 0.65% yield. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd’s dividend has Mar 4, 2019 as record date. Feb 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 3.05M shares traded or 2.25% up from the average. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has declined 34.15% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MLCO News: 03/05/2018 – MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD – QTRLY ADJ NET INCOME $0.34 PER ADS; 29/03/2018 – MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LTD – RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK4.0 CENTS PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – MELCO HOLDINGS INC 6676.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 5.16 BLN YEN (+17.6 %); 03/05/2018 – MELCO RESORTS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 34C, EST. 28C; 17/05/2018 – MELCO INTL: PREMIUM LEISURE MAY BE MELCO PHILIPPINES HOLDER; 03/05/2018 – MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD – “CONTINUE TO BE OPTIMISTIC ON THE OUTLOOK OF THE MACAU MARKET “; 26/04/2018 – TABLE-Melco Holdings Inc 6676.T -2017/18 group results; 12/03/2018 – MELCO SEES CHINA NEW RULES NO IMPACT ON MACAU CASINO REV.: TDM; 23/04/2018 – Melco partners with Garena to bring eSports to Macau; 01/05/2018 – MELCO’S HO SAYS COMPANY’S RESULTS `WILL BE GOOD’

Among 6 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 8 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Friday, February 15. Needham has “Buy” rating and $75 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, January 8. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 16 by DA Davidson. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, January 2. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 10 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral”. See SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) latest ratings:

15/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

25/01/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Initiates Coverage On

08/01/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $63 New Target: $60 Maintain

02/01/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $68 New Target: $67 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $67 New Target: $68 Maintain

16/11/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/09/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $62 New Target: $60 Maintain

10/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $54 Upgrade

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The company has market cap of $11.62 billion. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. It has a 38.38 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge.

More notable recent Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Positive look at Macau casino sector – Seeking Alpha” on February 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macau revenue drop not as steep as anticipated – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Focus builds on Macau gaming concessions – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley lowers Macau GGR forecast – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another year of gains for Macau casinos – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 01, 2019.

The stock increased 1.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 1.86M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 13.73% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.82, from 2.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 192.04 million shares or 0.04% less from 192.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.06% or 4.09 million shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management owns 156,816 shares. 2,610 are owned by Qs Ltd. Invesco Limited reported 1.53 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 1.05M shares. 80 were reported by Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability Company. Raymond James Finance reported 268,087 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.04% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 260,762 shares. State Street has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Regions Financial Corporation holds 5,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd owns 381,549 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 211,059 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.24M shares. Stifel has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability holds 13,019 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.