Menlo One (ONE) targets $0.00113853168 while having -6.45% decline in 24 hours

Menlo One (ONE) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-7.13241E-05 or -6.45% trading at $0.0010350288. According to International Cryptocoin Experts, Menlo One (ONE) eyes $0.00113853168 target on the road to $0.00264986101887801. ONE last traded at BitMart exchange. It had high of $0.0011511378 and low of $0.00099522 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0011063529.

Menlo One (ONE) is up 72.05% in the last 30 days from $0.0006016 per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago ONE traded at $0.00 (non existent). ONE has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $1.04M market cap. Menlo One maximum coins available are 1000.00M. ONE uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 16/09/2018.

Menlo One is an open-source framework for making Dapps (Decentralized Applications). It provides the users with a set of tools and protocols to assist them in creating and developing Dapps. At Menlo One, developers are able to build Web 3.0 generation of marketplaces, social media platforms, DAOs, financial products, and other Dapps variants.

The ONE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that can serve the users when paying nodes for data availability, others users attention, and/or comments and reviews.