Mercer Capital Advisers Has Decreased Holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by $338,100; As At&T (T) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Buckhead Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 93.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23,000, down from 785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $600.22. About 280,358 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 51.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 19/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $235; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer resigning; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 26,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 224,552 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.54 million, up from 198,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 313,947 were accumulated by Choate Invest. Ipswich Investment Management holds 51,081 shares. 8,200 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 7.68 million shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 28,337 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 85.78 million shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Welch Grp Inc Lc has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bryn Mawr Co invested in 220,844 shares. Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.42% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Btc Capital Inc has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Timber Creek Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 51,000 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company invested in 0.37% or 78,148 shares. Park Avenue Lc owns 78,803 shares. Symphony Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.21% or 23,277 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.75% more from 23.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7,340 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Scholtz & Co Ltd Co holds 6,789 shares. Atria Investments Lc holds 0.01% or 647 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.68% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp owns 43,200 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,778 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Magellan Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 10 are owned by Amer Rech Management. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 239 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 0.07% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 225,230 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc holds 1,244 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & reported 20 shares stake. Art Advisors Ltd Liability holds 47,300 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio.

