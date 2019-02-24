Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) and NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have been rivals in the Computer Peripherals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems Inc. 572.35M 5.48 33.66M 0.62 79.08 NICE Ltd. 1.44B 4.93 159.34M 2.31 48.59

In table 1 we can see Mercury Systems Inc. and NICE Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. NICE Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Mercury Systems Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Mercury Systems Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than NICE Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Mercury Systems Inc. and NICE Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems Inc. 5.88% 4% 3% NICE Ltd. 11.07% 9.5% 5.9%

Risk and Volatility

Mercury Systems Inc.’s current beta is 0.86 and it happens to be 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NICE Ltd.’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Mercury Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, NICE Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Mercury Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NICE Ltd.

Dividends

On the other side NICE Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share. It’s dividend yield is 0.14%. No dividend is paid out for Mercury Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mercury Systems Inc. and NICE Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NICE Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67

Mercury Systems Inc. has an average target price of $64, and a -1.13% downside potential. On the other hand, NICE Ltd.’s potential upside is 8.81% and its consensus target price is $126.33. The results provided earlier shows that NICE Ltd. appears more favorable than Mercury Systems Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mercury Systems Inc. shares and 48.1% of NICE Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Mercury Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury Systems Inc. -5.21% -5.01% -11.89% 27.1% -4.34% -4.36% NICE Ltd. -3.39% 4.61% -2.56% 5.12% 27.5% 22.08%

For the past year Mercury Systems Inc. has -4.36% weaker performance while NICE Ltd. has 22.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 16 factors NICE Ltd. beats Mercury Systems Inc.

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway. The company also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to accelerate development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, it offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. Its software solutions help organizations understand their customers and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime & Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers a portfolio of solutions that provide an omnichannel customer engagement platform and data-driven insights that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered on-premises and in the cloud. Its solutions also optimize business performance and ensure compliance. This segment serves contact centers, self-service channels, back office operations, and retail branches spanning various industries, including banking, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, business process outsourcing, government, utilities, travel, entertainment, and e-commerce. The Financial Crime & Compliance segment provides real time and cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance, and enterprise-wide case management services for financial institutions and regulatory authorities. The company also offers professional and support services covering various stages of the technology lifecycle. It sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has strategic alliances with Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, Deloitte, Fuze, IBM, IPC, Motorola, PWC, Ring Central, Tata Consulting Services, and Verizon. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.