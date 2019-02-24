Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Trimmed Idacorp (IDA) Stake; Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) Has 2.6 Sentiment

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased Idacorp Inc (IDA) stake by 1.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 5,015 shares as Idacorp Inc (IDA)’s stock rose 0.38%. The Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity holds 259,079 shares with $25.71M value, down from 264,094 last quarter. Idacorp Inc now has $5.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $99.42. About 263,721 shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 3.29% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25

Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) investors sentiment increased to 2.6 in Q3 2018. It’s up 1.90, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 13 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 5 reduced and sold stock positions in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Plus Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.92 million shares, up from 1.76 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Plus Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 7.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 38.96% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.77 per share. IDA’s profit will be $23.68 million for 52.88 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 21 investors sold IDA shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.96 million shares or 1.06% more from 37.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 204,873 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.65% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) or 71,676 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 78,051 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd has invested 0.02% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Creative Planning owns 5,475 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 837 shares. Texas Yale reported 32,295 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. Brandywine Global Limited Liability Company owns 90 shares.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9,941 activity. Park Tessia sold $9,941 worth of stock.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund for 41,937 shares. Bennicas & Associates Inc. owns 56,300 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.48% invested in the company for 63,608 shares. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 155,436 shares.

The stock increased 1.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 24,322 shares traded. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S. dollars as well as foreign currencies.