Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 27.80M 15.98 47.77M -0.50 0.00 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mesoblast Limited and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Mesoblast Limited and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited -171.83% -8.7% -7% Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 257.5% -60.9%

Risk and Volatility

Mesoblast Limited is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.31 beta which makes it 131.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited. Its rival Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.2 respectively. Mesoblast Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mesoblast Limited and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3% and 74.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -12.55% -47.53% -27.35% -30.56% -18.74% -27.23% Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 9.3% 10.03% 7.87% -36.36% -27.37% -29.25%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has stronger performance than Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 6 of the 10 factors Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with renal disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with Japan Tobacco Inc. and Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of Auryxia in Japan. It also has a license agreement with Panion & BF Biotech, Inc. for the development and marketing of ferric citrate. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.