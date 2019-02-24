Meyer Handelman Co Has Trimmed Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake; Stewardship Financial (SSFN)’s Sentiment Is 3

Stewardship Financial Corp (SSFN) investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q3 2018. It’s up 1.60, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 9 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 3 decreased and sold positions in Stewardship Financial Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 1.88 million shares, up from 1.68 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Stewardship Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Meyer Handelman Co decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 4.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Meyer Handelman Co sold 14,200 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 26.02%. The Meyer Handelman Co holds 338,126 shares with $27.04 million value, down from 352,326 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $44.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 3.54M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery

It closed at $9 lastly. It is up 1.55% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SSFN News: 20/04/2018 – NYC Parks & Rec: Spring Citywide Stewardship Day; 25/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Collection Stewardship: Protecting the Access Rights of Present and Future Users; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes Manages $44.6 Billion (GBP33.0B) Emphasizing Active Investment Strategies and Stewardship; 23/04/2018 – EPA: Administrator Pruitt Promotes Environmental Stewardship with Forestry Leaders and Students in Georgia; 10/04/2018 – RIO TINTO GETS ALUMINIUM STEWARDSHIP INITIATIVE CERTIFICATION; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 18/04/2018 – Stewardship Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Stewardship Financial Corporation Announces Earnings For The First Quarter of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $78.10 million. The firm offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It has a 12.4 P/E ratio. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Stewardship Financial Corporation for 169,000 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 406,214 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.28% invested in the company for 586,288 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.11% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 126,097 shares.

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $384,121 activity. $217,490 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) shares were bought by DAVIS STEVEN A. $11,131 worth of stock was bought by Goff Gregory James on Tuesday, October 9.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 10 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20 with “Overweight”. PiperJaffray reinitiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, January 10 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, October 16 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, September 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, October 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Teachers Retirement reported 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Verition Fund Lc reported 16,785 shares. Pointstate Cap Lp has 5.23% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4.96M shares. Coastline Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 38,015 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hodges Cap has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Burns J W And Inc holds 2,800 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 48,262 shares. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Renaissance Inv Grp Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.54% or 17,627 shares. Korea Inv reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Monetary Mgmt accumulated 700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Navellier And Associate Inc invested in 49,156 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).