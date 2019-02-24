Micron Technology (MU) Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lowered Stake as Share Price Declined; Gruss Capital Management LP Position in Tronox LTD (TROX) Has Cut by $14.30 Million as Market Value Declined

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 76.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 717,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 222,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.08M, down from 940,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 22.83 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year

Gruss Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (TROX) by 65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss Capital Management Lp sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 53.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.37M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tronox Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.78% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 2.13M shares traded or 31.52% up from the average. Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) has declined 64.66% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.66% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – OBTAINING EC’S CONDITIONAL CLEARANCE OF CRISTAL NOW ONLY DEPENDENT ON FINALIZING AGREEMENT ON REMEDY TO ADDRESS REMAINING OBJECTION; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Gets Pushback from European Regulators on Cristal Deal; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TRONOX ENTERS INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO DECIDE CRISTAL BY JULY 12; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES – INTENTION TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO FURTHER MONETISE ITS REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX LTD IN ORDER TO FOCUS ON CORE ACTIVITIES; 04/04/2018 – Tronox Names Jeffrey N. Neuman Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX MAKES COMMENT IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX CITES CRISTAL TIO2 PURCHASE PACT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tronox Ltd Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROX); 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement To Acquire Majority Of Advanced Metal Industries Co. Jazan Slagger Operations

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Virtu Finance Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 25,941 shares. Mgmt Assoc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 7,200 shares. Blackrock holds 0.14% or 74.00 million shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Nwq Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Parkside Comml Bank & has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 3,283 shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 11,792 shares. Leuthold Grp Ltd reported 0.63% stake. Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Liability reported 78,307 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 127,452 shares to 565,467 shares, valued at $23.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 8,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 36.79% or $1.03 from last year’s $2.8 per share. MU’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 6.01 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.37, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold TROX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 81.90 million shares or 2.86% less from 84.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Raymond James & reported 31,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 63,800 are owned by Public Sector Pension Board. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 53,818 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). 27,200 were reported by Wolverine Asset Ltd. Drw Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 18,500 shares. 149,007 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Gendell Jeffrey L accumulated 528,165 shares. Pnc Ser Group accumulated 135 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.02% in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 415,782 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 5,891 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% or 163,900 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 0.02% in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX).

Since December 7, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $589,603 activity. Carlson Timothy C bought 21,000 shares worth $150,066. van Niekerk Willem Hendrik had bought 3,800 shares worth $28,272. On Friday, December 7 Neuman Jeffrey N bought $50,765 worth of Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) or 6,500 shares.

Analysts await Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TROX’s profit will be $8.61M for 43.29 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Tronox Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.82% negative EPS growth.