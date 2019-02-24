Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Decreased Position as Market Value Declined; Corbyn Investment Management Has Raised Mastec (Mtz) (MTZ) Holding by $865,304 as Valuation Declined

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (MTZ) by 8.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 19,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,040 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.75 million, up from 243,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 605,171 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 10.83% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 9,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 319,644 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.56 million, down from 329,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $290.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beneficial Bancorp (Bncl) (NASDAQ:BNCL) by 46,824 shares to 121,894 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MasTec Senior Management to Present at the Citibank and Barclays Investor Conferences in Miami Beach, Florida – PRNewswire” on February 13, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Oasis Petroleum, MasTec, Voya Financial, Everi, Harmonic, and Hemisphere Media Group Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec (MTZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 21, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc, which manages about $444.11 million and $260.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 61,753 shares to 252,420 shares, valued at $13.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 18,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Actually Worth Owning – Investorplace.com” on February 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/12/2019: VRNS, MIME, SHOP, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 02/19/2019: LDOS, ERIC, TSEM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/15/2019: MRIN, LOGM, TLND, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft discovers hack targeting European democratic institutions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

