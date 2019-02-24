Miles Capital Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed by $384,300 as Shares Declined; As Encana (ECA) Share Price Declined, Taylor Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 48.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.06M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 30.84 million shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 46.66% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana

Miles Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc sold 1,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,597 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.62 million, down from 13,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general

More news for Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were recently published by: Fool.ca, which released: “Is Encana Corp (TSX:ECA) Running Out of Growth Opportunities? – The Motley Fool Canada” on January 25, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Encana: Newfield Acquisition Is Not Priced In – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 21, 2019 is yet another important article.

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $123.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8,174 shares to 18,560 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock or 3,408 shares.