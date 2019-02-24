Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 36.81M -1.19 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 26.73M -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -22% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -211% -99.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 26.2 while its Current Ratio is 26.2. Meanwhile, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 28.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.61% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.51% -22.59% -18.46% -5.92% 41.96% 31.4% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -9.4% -24.82% -49.76% -83.74% -86.36% -86.66%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.