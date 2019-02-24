Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) Reaches $76.01 52-Week High; Norwood Financial (NWFL) Sentiment Is 1.31

Norwood Financial Corp (NWFL) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.47, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 21 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 16 reduced and sold stakes in Norwood Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.12 million shares, down from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Norwood Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 17 New Position: 4.

The stock of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) hit a new 52-week high and has $80.57 target or 6.00% above today’s $76.01 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.59B company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $80.57 price target is reached, the company will be worth $155.64 million more. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 733,357 shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 148.77% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 7,190 shares traded. Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) has risen 4.01% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NWFL News: 18/04/2018 – NORWOOD SYSTEMS LTD NOR.AX – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH FON FOR PROVISIONING OF Wl-Fl SERVICES WITHIN NORWOOD’S WORLD Wl-Fl PRODUCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Norwood Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWFL); 12/04/2018 – Norwood Ma: Norwood Flower Committee; 16/03/2018 Norwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial Total Assets $1.127B as of March 31; 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial 1Q Net $3.13M; 20/04/2018 – Norwood Financial 1Q EPS 50c

Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Norwood Financial Corp. for 34,009 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 15,811 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Peoples Financial Services Corp. has 0.23% invested in the company for 11,821 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 17,249 shares.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Wayne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $197.51 million. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. It has a 14.53 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 buys, and 1 sale for $97,620 activity.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $80.66 million activity. Davis Aaron I. also sold $2.38M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares. 150,000 shares were bought by Boxer Capital – LLC, worth $9.30M. Johnson Craig A sold $1.04 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Tuesday, January 29. 686,820 shares were sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC, worth $50.14M.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, down 19.40% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.67 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mirati Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since October 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, October 29. The stock of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, February 15.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 2.38 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 13 investors sold Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.05 million shares or 8.95% more from 25.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Art Ltd holds 9,472 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt owns 50,732 shares. Driehaus Management Limited Liability Co invested in 389,977 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt reported 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 328,024 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 26,000 shares. Vanguard Inc accumulated 1.43 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 29,900 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 1,848 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 16,856 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 170,459 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 262,881 shares. Baker Bros Advsr Lp holds 2.51M shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. 2,030 were accumulated by Grp One Trading Lp.