Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $556,500; Wesbanco Bank Decreased Its Holding in Walt Disney (DIS) by $318,652

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 1.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 2,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 154,132 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.02 million, down from 156,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 8.74M shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1500% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $595,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Strong Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on February 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeing Becomes Americaâ€™s Hot Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing’s Secret: Aircraft Pricing – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qantas Cancellation: A Boeing Victory? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Major Milestones For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Addison Capital Company invested in 0.18% or 650 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.3% or 914,426 shares. Cwm Ltd Co accumulated 0.04% or 4,536 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 2.11% stake. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.69% or 138,409 shares in its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Limited Co holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,567 shares. 1,326 were accumulated by Ssi Investment Mgmt. Maplelane Ltd Liability Com reported 98 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Argi Inv Service Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,859 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 4,397 shares. Aviance Prns Ltd Llc invested 3.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt reported 36,453 shares. Essex Fincl Services has invested 2.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $53.53 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. $1.75M worth of stock was sold by Sands Diana L on Monday, October 29. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. RAMOS JENETTE E sold $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, November 9.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,744 shares to 97,847 shares, valued at $20.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares (IVV) by 1,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $11.46 million activity. $451 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by WOODFORD BRENT. $3.44M worth of stock was sold by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Save the date: Get ready for 10th annual Disney Swan & Dolphin foodie fest (PHOTOS) – Orlando Business Journal” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WarnerMedia talks late-2019 streaming plans – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Can ESPN+ Tell Us About Disney+? – The Motley Fool” on February 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Q1: Boring, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The Walt Disney Co. theme parks rake in good returns for Q1 – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 36,847 are held by First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Serv. Meritage invested in 49,697 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 2.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 87,440 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Essex Invest Mngmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,399 shares. 5,095 are held by Cohen Lawrence B. Salient Tru Lta owns 1.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 121,555 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Company has 283,840 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 40,618 are owned by Financial Counselors. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,081 shares. Cornerstone Capital accumulated 3.6% or 202,624 shares. Earnest Limited Liability reported 204,684 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Coastline Trust Co reported 30,675 shares stake. Davis R M holds 1.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 362,809 shares.