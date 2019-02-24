Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Both Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 9.42M 20.16 30.57M -1.13 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 34.63M 59.48 353.46M -5.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. -324.52% -38.6% -29.9% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,020.68% -136.3% -69.7%

Risk & Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 215.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.15 beta. From a competition point of view, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.04 beta which is 104.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.5 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Molecular Templates Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -0.03% and its consensus price target is $31.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Molecular Templates Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 0%. 0.7% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -15.73% -15.07% -3.98% -27.3% -38.53% -56.69% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.39% 9.6% -24.91% -51.31% -60.37% -57.09%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. was less bearish than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.