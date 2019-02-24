Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Position Raised by Qv Investors Inc; New Vernon Investment Management Upped Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $718,200 as Market Valuation Declined

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 25.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 95,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 474,760 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.20 million, up from 379,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 1.23M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 21.53% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 76.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,542 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.66M, up from 8,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $667,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold TAP shares while 129 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 154.13 million shares or 9.03% more from 141.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.53% or 48,310 shares. 450 were accumulated by Ckw Grp. Oakworth Cap Inc reported 13 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.03% stake. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 1.35M shares in its portfolio. Janney Capital Management Ltd Com reported 6,580 shares. Arlington Value Capital Limited Liability reported 1.67 million shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Captrust Financial Advsr invested in 1,050 shares. Utah Retirement reported 32,303 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 0.05% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 6,600 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Moreover, Country Club Trust Na has 0.04% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $943.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 30,270 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $74.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ampco (NYSE:AP) by 287,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,533 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

