Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Holder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trimmed Position by $18.93 Million; As Barrick Gold Com (ABX) Stock Price Rose, Sentinel Trust Company Lba Has Lifted Its Holding

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 3.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 450,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11.86M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $509.57 million, down from 12.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 12.80 million shares traded or 50.65% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING

Sentinel Trust Company Lba increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp Com (ABX) by 58.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba bought 88,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 240,025 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66M, up from 151,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Barrick Gold Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 22.73M shares traded or 31.61% up from the average. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) has risen 1.32% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ABX News: 23/04/2018 – BARRICK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FULL-YEAR COPPER PRODUCTION; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD – WILL FOCUS ON ADJUSTING PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT CLOSURE PLAN FOR SURFACE INFRASTRUCTURE ON CHILEAN SIDE OF PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – COMPANY’S CONSOLIDATED 2018 GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BARRICK GOLD CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Passing of Founder and Chairman Emeritus Peter Munk; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Japan Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold: 13F; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Barrick Gold To ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Stable; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD – COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED WORK ON THE PREFEASIBILITY STUDY FOR PASCUA-LAMA; 16/05/2018 – BARRICK COMPLETES $38M INVESTMENT IN MIDAS GOLD

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $461.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp Com (NYSE:APA) by 15,105 shares to 11,742 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 8,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,456 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust Ser (SPY).

More recent Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ABX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kansas ABC Combats Underage Drinking with Intellicheck’s Age ID – Business Wire” on September 05, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Tennessee ABC Enforcement Section Fortifies Underage Drinking Prevention with Intellicheck’s Age ID – Business Wire” on April 25, 2018. Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Barrick shares bounce on final permits for giant Alaska gold mine – MINING.com” with publication date: August 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $54.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chimera Invt Corp Com New by 124,100 shares to 175,500 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc Com (NASDAQ:EA) by 273,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Tailored Brands Inc Com.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mondelez International (MDLZ) Presents At CAGNY Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: XLP, WMT, MDLZ, COST – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows F5 Networks, Mondelez International, Ringcentral, McDermott International, Crane, and MoSys Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo positive on Mondelez International – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $3.44 million activity. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13. Brusadelli Maurizio also sold $322,845 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares. Myers Daniel P. also sold $1.21M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares.