Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Honeywell International Has Boosted Its Position by $2.91 Million as Market Valuation Rose; American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose While Dorsal Capital Management Cut by $3.63 Million Its Stake

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 24.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 69,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 349,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.01M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 12.80 million shares traded or 50.65% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 825,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $119.87 million, down from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $176.63. About 1.31M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 130,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $74.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Philly.com which released: “The student-run Drexel Dragon Fund presents best investment ideas at NYSE – Philly.com” on January 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT Completes the Successful Closing of its 2019 Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Retail REITs That Are Still in Big Trouble – Investorplace.com” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why These Single-Family-Home REITs Rallied in January – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Williams Jones Associate Lc invested in 0.21% or 72,190 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 16,156 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mairs & Pwr holds 3,345 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bp Pcl reported 53,000 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd holds 0.18% or 29,804 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al, New York-based fund reported 7,372 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wade G W And Inc has 2,353 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Com invested in 193,973 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Brookfield Asset owns 1.54M shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ny reported 71,787 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Evergreen Management Limited Company holds 0.02% or 1,559 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt reported 17,053 shares stake. Perkins Coie Company accumulated 0.91% or 13,543 shares.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $70.16 million activity. Shares for $526,760 were sold by Lara Gustavo. 10,463 shares were sold by DiSanto Edmund, worth $1.75M. Bartlett Thomas A sold $15.40M worth of stock or 93,338 shares. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider SHARBUTT DAVID E sold $563,845. 7,243 shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P, worth $1.19 million on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $7.03 million were sold by Meyer Robert Joseph JR on Tuesday, November 6.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $3.44 million activity. $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P.. 27,963 shares were sold by Myers Daniel P., worth $1.21 million. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petro Corp (NYSE:APC) by 20,200 shares to 203,200 shares, valued at $13.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Svc Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 31,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,500 shares, and cut its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez International Highlights Progress on Strategic Plan and Reaffirms Outlook at 2019 CAGNY Conference – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Kraft Heinz (KHC) Peers Set to Open Lower in Sympathy as Shares Plunge 25% (GIS) (MDLZ) (CAG) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 22, 2019.