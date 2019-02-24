Moneta (MONETA) registered -33.33% drop for a day

It was bad day for Moneta (MONETA), as it declined by $-4.19784E-05 or -33.33%, touching $8.39568E-05. Top Crypto Analysts believe that Moneta (MONETA) is looking for the $9.235248E-05 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.000135563125498988. The highest price was $0.0001259352 and lowest of $8.39568E-05 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0001259352. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, Moneta (MONETA) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days MONETA is down -49.91% from $0.0001676. It traded at $0.0001886 200 days ago. It has 184.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 19/10/2015. The Crypto MONETA has PoW proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

Moneta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Scrypt as an hashing algorithm. It is the new decentralized peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen.