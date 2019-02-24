MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Reaches $106.21 52-Week High; Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund (EXD)’s Sentiment Is 2.5

The stock of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) hit a new 52-week high and has $114.71 target or 8.00% above today’s $106.21 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.69 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $114.71 price target is reached, the company will be worth $455.44 million more. The stock increased 3.01% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.21. About 916,009 shares traded. MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has risen 211.98% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MDB News: 14/03/2018 – MONGODB INC MDB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $38; 13/03/2018 On the earnings front, Volkswagen, Dicks Sporting Goods and MongoDB are all expected to publish their latest financial figures; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees FY19 Adj Loss/Shr $1.66-Adj Loss/Shr $1.62; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 29/05/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 16.05 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MONGODB INC AS OF MAY 24 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – MongoDB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees FY19 Rev $211M-$215M; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB 4Q Rev $45M; 27/04/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A STAKE OF 16.25 PCT IN MONGODB INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and

Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund (EXD) investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.50, from 3 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 15 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 6 cut down and sold positions in Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.83 million shares, up from 1.79 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Analysts await MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by MongoDB, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.69 billion. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise clients to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides professional services, such as consulting and training.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 46,068 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (EXD) has declined 17.97% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500.