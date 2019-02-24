Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Lowered American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Stake by $588,756 as Share Price Declined; Weibo (WB) Stake Held by Platinum Investment Management Ltd

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 4,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.97M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55B, down from 11.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $153.04. About 13,761 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 0.96% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 1700.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $102.57M, up from 77,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.45% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $68.47. About 2.91M shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 39.21% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Quiet but Still Positive Start to Short Week – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Asian ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WB News: Weibo Stock Tumbles on Nomura Downgrade – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weibo: Expect Volatility – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of WB February 15th Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 585,630 shares to 622,521 shares, valued at $54.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 847,854 shares, and cut its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold WB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 37.66 million shares or 19.61% less from 46.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,089 are owned by World Asset Mgmt. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 6,494 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Lc stated it has 61,820 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ins Co Tx reported 0.02% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 38,848 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0% or 690 shares in its portfolio. 42,961 were reported by Aperio Limited Liability Company. Omers Administration has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,831 shares. Tradewinds Capital holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru reported 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Creative Planning holds 10,039 shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 320 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.62, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold ANAT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 2.08% less from 17.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 2,552 shares stake. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) reported 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). 43 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.03% or 629,222 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 19,129 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Parametric Port Ltd Company holds 39,686 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 15,188 shares. Amer invested in 134 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 72,927 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Element Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 2,295 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 2,410 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc accumulated 746,329 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Lc reported 16,954 shares.

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Radware Secures Cyber Defense Deal With Major Online Gaming Company – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American National Insurance Company (ANAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Farm Family Announces Upcoming Brand Changes Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” on July 13, 2018. More interesting news about American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American National Announces a Competitive Reprice of ANICO Signature Term – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio – Q4 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.