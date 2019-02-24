Moon Capital Management LP Lowered Its Walmart (WMT) Position as Stock Price Declined; Comerica Securities Has Raised International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $492,109

Comerica Securities Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 13.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Securities Inc bought 3,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,409 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.15M, up from 24,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Securities Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.25. About 3.11M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 48.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 103,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.25 million, down from 212,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.55. About 8.09 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 20/04/2018 – DJ Walmart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMT); 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Sees Flipkart Investment Cutting FY19 EPS by 25c-30c if Deal Closes at 2Q End; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WALMART INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘AA’; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 bln stg merger; 23/04/2018 – WALMART HEAD OF FOOD SAFETY COMMENTS AT MIT BLOCKCHAIN EVENT; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son confirms Walmart to acquire India’s Flipkart

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $203.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 339,216 shares to 810,260 shares, valued at $26.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 47 insider sales for $4.38 billion activity. The insider WALTON JIM C sold 500,500 shares worth $46.19 million. $150,388 worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was sold by Canney Jacqueline P. $108.61 million worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was sold by WALTON S ROBSON on Monday, December 3. McKenna Judith J had sold 12,111 shares worth $1.17M on Thursday, September 6. Another trade for 18,421 shares valued at $1.77M was made by Biggs M. Brett on Thursday, August 30. On Friday, September 28 the insider Furner John R. sold $904,964.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 6,196 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,116 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management reported 0.08% stake. Peoples Fincl Corporation stated it has 5,490 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 1.83M shares. 103,216 are held by Oppenheimer And. Landscape Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.69% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Liability owns 52,705 shares. Papp L Roy & Associates, Arizona-based fund reported 7,150 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,737 shares. Schroder Inv Management holds 630,643 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pioneer Bankshares N A Or owns 7,330 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Foundation Resources Mgmt has 4,529 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity. Shares for $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M. 2,153 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. TAUREL SIDNEY bought 4,311 shares worth $495,846. 1,000 shares were bought by OWENS JAMES W, worth $114,673.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 2,719 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Com Oh stated it has 3,046 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 22,973 were accumulated by Rand Wealth Ltd Liability Co. 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 4,704 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,279 shares. Factory Mutual Ins has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 103,500 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability reported 14,873 shares. Moreover, Winslow Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,411 shares. Dodge Cox invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Roffman Miller Assocs Pa holds 0.36% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 21,520 shares. 410,492 were accumulated by Putnam Invests Llc. 11.76 million are held by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Banced has 0.78% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,012 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc owns 0.25% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 12,479 shares. Haverford Trust accumulated 0.07% or 24,280 shares.