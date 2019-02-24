Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Price Declined While Beech Hill Advisors Has Increased by $325,496 Its Position; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Stock Value Declined, Weatherly Asset Management Upped by $1.10 Million Its Holding

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 102.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 22,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,452 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.19 million, up from 21,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 3.16 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 9.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 7,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,246 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.64 million, up from 71,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 10.13M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 15km N of Morgan Hill, CA; 11/05/2018 – FCA: DODGSON PREV AT MORGAN STANLEY, LEHMAN AND DEUTSCHE BANK; 13/03/2018 – EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA AKOb.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 07/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS INC – MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. IS PROVIDING FINANCING COMMITMENT FOR ACQUISITION AND WILL LEAD FINANCING; 19/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Management Completes Acquisition Of Mesa West Capital, LLC; 15/05/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : MORGAN STANLEY SEES CO AS TRADING NEAR FAIR VALUE WITH A BALANCED RISK-REWARD; 20/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 32 FROM EUR 30.50; 17/04/2018 – Morgan Sindall’s investment unit signs property JV with Hertfordshire council

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $487.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,112 shares to 153,328 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.90 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $542,049 was made by Ribieras JeanMichel on Wednesday, September 19. SIMS JOHN V sold $256,821 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palouse reported 1.94% stake. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 207 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.59% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 537,812 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 400 shares. Piedmont has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ima Wealth owns 44,576 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. 108,675 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Llc invested in 67,858 shares. Arrow Financial has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Brown Advisory stated it has 17,115 shares. 68,809 are owned by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 3.15% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 77,129 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 6,000 shares. Waverton Inv Management invested in 15,813 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $192.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 26,971 shares to 4,100 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 216,934 shares. Paloma Partners holds 337,397 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 2.25M shares. Bridgecreek Invest Management Limited Company owns 205,795 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca owns 22,816 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate Inc has 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt Comm reported 14,245 shares. Hap Trading Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 24,379 shares. Raymond James Advsrs Inc owns 67,033 shares. 47,630 are held by Axiom Invsts Ltd Llc De. Putnam Invests Lc accumulated 1.07M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 1.43 million shares. Rothschild Prtnrs invested in 0.43% or 20,762 shares. Sun Life holds 3,654 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

